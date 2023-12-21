POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Gorski, 94, died peacefully Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Hampton Woods Nursing Home.

John was born August 27, 1929 in Youngstown, the son of William and Julia Mika Gorski.

He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. where he served his country during the Korean War.

John worked for Ohio Bell and AT&T as an installer and lineman for 35 years until retiring in 1988.

He was a member of Holy Family Church, formerly of St. Stanislaus. In his spare time, John enjoyed golfing and gardening. A true Mr. fix-it, he could fix just about anything.

John’s wife, the former Marlene Stenglein, whom he married June 19, 1954, died March 3, 1998.

He is survived by his children, John (Kim) Gorski of Boardman, Cindy (Ed) Kobylanski of Boardman and Judy (Tony) Chismar of Boardman; sister, Joann Lawrence of Pulaski, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren, Amanda (Jason) Suter, John (Brittany) Gorski, Stacie Kobylanski, Chad (Shayna) Kobylanski and Lexi Chismar; and four great-grandchildren, Molly, Lilly, Jake and Liv.

John was also preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bill and George Gorsky and sister Ann Vargo.

Family and friends may call Saturday, December 23, 2023 from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

Prayers will begin at 9:30 am at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church.

John will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

Material tributes may take the form of donations to Hospice of the Valley.

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 22 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.