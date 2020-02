YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Gallagher of Youngstown, Ohio passed away on Thursday February 6, 2020.

His loved ones are composing his obituary, which you will be able to read here.

Arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to John’s family, please visit our floral section.

A television tribute will air Monday, February 10, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.