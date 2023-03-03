AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John G. Brace, 64, died peacefully Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Hospice House surrounded by his loving family following a brief illness.



John was born March 13, 1958, in Youngstown, the son of John and Pauline Maletsky Brace.

He was a 1976 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School, where he was on the drum line in the marching band. John earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Youngstown State University.



John owned and operated Time Savers Cleaning for 35 years.



In his free time, John enjoyed swimming and boating. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren, who were the absolute joy of his life.



John is survived by his wife, the former Jacklyn Glass, whom he married August 20, 1983; daughter, Lindsay (Mark) Adair of Richfield; son, Christopher Brace of Austintown and three grandchildren, Aria, Michaela and Noah.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Family and friends may call Monday, March 6, 2023 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, a Go Fund Me has been set up to help with medical expenses. https://www.gofundme.com/f/memorial-fund-for-john-brace



