NORTH BENTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Frank Emery, 67, died Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Portage Medical Center.

He was born October 29, 1954, to William and Anna Englemann Emery.

John was born and raised in Youngstown, having graduated from The Rayen School on the North Side.

He had served in the Army, from 1973 through 1976, with the military police and had received the National Defense Service Medal, during his enlistment.

John worked in business management at several local companies, including Kraft and Tamco. He has been retired since 2008.

John is survived by his two sons, Michael J. Emery and Brandon R. Emery, both of Canfield; grandson, Nicholas Revak; brothers, Bruce (Tammy) Emery of Boardman and Bill Emery of Girard; his sister, Mary Emery; nephews, Bruce, Jr., Jake and Kyle Emery; niece, Kaitlyn Emery-Grantonic; great-nephew, Colton Emery; great-niece, Riley Emery and son-in-law, Billy Revak.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his daughter, Lynn Revak.

His main interests in life, particularly after retirement at Berlin Lake, were fishing, hunting and Cleveland sports teams. He also developed a skill at barbeque and using a smoker. He loved his Labrador dogs. He also greatly enjoyed going out on Tuesday nights and spending time with his friends.

Calling hours will be from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m., with John’s funeral service to be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Higgins Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 27 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.