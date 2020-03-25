John F. Pauschert, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John F. Pauschert, 66, died Monday morning, March 23, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

John was born February 7, 1954, in Youngstown, the son of John and Carol Beardmore Pauschert.

John was a 1972 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

He started working in heavy duty truck and trailer parts with Trailmobile in 1972 and worked his way up through the ranks until the company closed. John then worked at Ohio Diesel Fleet Supply for over 30 years, until his retirement last year.

John enjoyed woodworking and anything involving tinkering with his hands. He loved a good joke and always had a quick wit. His greatest joy was taking rides in his Mustang convertible, with his bride, Debbie, by his side. He loved his family and enjoyed gathering together for games and socializing.

John leaves his wife, the former Debbie Hammon, whom he married December 30, 1986. Also surviving are his mom, Carol; two sisters, Nancy (Philip) Leone and Joan (Bob) Morton; a daughter; two granddaughters and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his dad, John.

Because of the current COVID-19 health threat, John will be laid to rest by his dad in Resurrection Cemetery, after a private service. The Pauschert family will be celebrating John’s life with family and friends at a later date to be announced.

Professional arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To plant a tree in memory of John F. Pauschert, please visit our tribute store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 26, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.