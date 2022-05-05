YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John F. McGlone, 57, of Jamestown, Pennsylvania, formerly of Youngstown, died unexpectedly Monday morning, May 2, 2022, while working.

John was born March 20, 1965, the son of Joseph and Margaret “Peg” McGahagan McGlone.

John attended St. Nicholas School and was a 1983 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School. John was a proud member of the 1980 and 1982 Cardinal Mooney Division II State championship football teams. As a leader and great teammate, he was chosen to be captain of the 1982 championship game team and later was awarded first team All-Steel Valley and Northeastern Ohio honors. He then attended the University of Dayton, where he was a member of the Flyers football team.

John was currently employed at Lancaster Bingo Co., formerly Nannicola, where he worked as a sales consultant for more than 18 years.

He was a member of the Jamestown Fireman’s Club, the VFW and the Andover Eagles, though his favorite place to be was at home with his wife and their cats. John was an avid golfer and football fan (Penn State) but most of all, he will be remembered for his engaging personality and hilarious, spontaneous sense of humor. “To know him was to love him.”

He is survived by his wife, the former Sally Ann Koken, whom he married on Sweetest Day, October 20, 2007; two daughters, Erin of Columbus and Annie of Durham, North Carolina; two sisters, Maureen Wern and Kitty (Bill) Brown, both of Canfield; three brothers, Jim McGlone of Struthers, Mike (Lori) McGlone of Boardman and Matt (Judy) McGlone of Canfield; a sister-in-law, Lorraine McGlone of Hudson and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Joseph McGlone; a brother-in-law, Chuck Wern and his father-in-law, Joseph Koken.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at St. Luke Church.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starrs Centre Drive, Canfield, OH 44406.

Condolences can be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

Plant a tree in memory of John by clicking here. To send flowers to John’s family, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.