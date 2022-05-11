SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. Yankowsi, Sr., 80, died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at his residence, with his family by his side.

He was born April 15, 1942, in Youngstown, to parents Edmund C. and Lorraine V. Cahill Yankowski.

John was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

He worked for General Motors for 34 1/2 years.

He especially enjoyed fishing, motorcycles and antique cars.

John was a lifelong member of the NRA.

John is survived by his wife of 50 years, Brenda Lissman; sons, Gary (Carla) Yankowski of Canfield, Greg Yankowski of Austintown, John Yankowski, Jr. of Pennsylvania and Robert Yankowski of Michigan; daughter, Alayna Grace of Michigan; sister, Nancy (Angelo) Hull of Salem and grandchildren, Alayna, Eileen, Alex, Ryan and Devin.

Services were private.

Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Salem Chapel, 1858 E. State Street.

