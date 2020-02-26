John E. Stec, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. Stec, 74, died peacefully Tuesday morning, February 26, at Masternick Memorial Nursing Home, surrounded by his family.

John was born August 20, 1945, in Indiana, Pennsylvania, the son of John and Marie Yasko Stec.

He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

After graduation, John enlisted in the U.S. Navy to honor and serve his country during the Vietnam War.

John worked as a welder and pipefitter for both Wean United and Reichard Industries. In 2008, after many years of service and expertise in the industry, he was honored with a building at Reichard named after him.

He was a member of the VFW in Columbiana. John enjoyed vacationing with his family to the ocean and spending time with his grandchildren, whom he cherished most.

John is survived by Rose Stec of Poland; daughters, Cathy (Harry) Meyer of Struthers and Sonja (Darrin) Littleton of Struthers; brother, William (Geraldine) Stec of Poland; three grandchildren, Shane, Tyler and Sydney and two great-grandchildren, Andromeda and Persephone.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Elaine Miokovic and Bonita Stec.

Family and friends may call 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 27 at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, followed by a funeral service at 7:00 p.m.

