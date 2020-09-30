John E. Klamer, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. Klamer, 86, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 27, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

John was born August 18, 1934, son of the late John and Vera (Jones) Klamer, Sr.

He was a veteran of the Army, stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina from 1953-1956 and served in the reserves until January 1962.

John married the former Roberta “Gaye” Simcox on December 14, 1956; she died February 3, 2004.

He became a craftsman and worked for various companies in the Youngstown area during his career. John was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church and the Saxon Club, where he enjoyed spending time with his friends. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and was an avid Steelers fan.

John was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Roberta; a son, Paul Klamer; a daughter, Kay Klamer; a brother, David Klamer; a sister, Delores Gomor and two nieces and nephews.

A very special thank you to his neighbors, Harry and Mike, for their friendship, kindness and help to John over the years.

There are no services.

John will be interred with his family in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

Arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John E. Klamer, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 1 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: