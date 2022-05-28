POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Daniel Naughton, Jr., 71, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022.

He was born January 15, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio a son of the late John D. and Marjorie Staub Naughton, Sr.

Dan was a 1969 graduate of Ursuline High School and Youngstown State University, where he was a member of the Theta Chi Fraternity.

He retired from IBM after 40 years in sales.

Dan owned and operated Club South Fitness Center and Chaser Bar in Boardman for 22 years. He was the originator of Spin for Cure, raising close to a million dollars for the American Cancer Society. His generous spirit to the needy never went unnoticed.

On Sundays in the fall, Dan would be enjoying his day watching the Browns. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially going to all of the grandchildren’s sporting events .

Dan is survived by his wife, JoAnn Stanish, whom he married July 8, 2006; his four children, John Daniel (Sara) Naughton of Youngstown, Jeff (Kimberly) Naughton of Boardman, Brian (Christina) Naughton of Strongsville and Joelle (Jake) Risbeck of Salem; eight grandchildren; a sister, Kathleen (Timothy) Loomis of Canfield; a brother, Terrance (Carol) Naughton of Virginia and a sister-in-law, Karen Naughton of Canfield.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Jo Naughton and a brother, Thomas Naughton.

Family and friends may call Wednesday, June 1 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Higgins – Reardon Funeral Homes Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

Prayers will be held on Thursday, June 2 at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home where a Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11 AM at St. Charles Church.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to New Lease on Life, 2773 Midlothian Boulevard, Struthers, OH 44471.

