POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John D. Santagata, 81, passed away Wednesday morning, April 12, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family .



He was born January 14, 1942, in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Lucy Conti Santagata.

John graduated from Ursuline High School in 1959 and received his Doctorate of Clinical Pharmacy from Duquesne University. He was a member of Beta Phi Sigma Fraternity and met with his alumni monthly.

He was employed by various hospitals and retail stores across Youngstown and Pittsburgh.

When John wasn’t working he enjoyed golfing, cooking and baking his homemade bread and pizza.



John is survived by his wife, JoAnne Sheffo Santagata, whom he married July 31, 1965; three children, Lisa Foley of Poland, Lori (Sean) Smith of Columbus and John J. (Nancy) Santagata of Columbus; nine grandchildren, Daniel, Devin, Jessica, Melanie, Brenna, Audrey, Dylan, Lauren and Kaitlyn and a brother, Richard Santagata of Birmingham, Alabama.



Family and friends may call on Monday, April 17 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. Prayers will follow at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, April 17 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to St. Vincent De Paul Society at Holy Family Church, 2729 Center Road, Poland, OH 44514.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 14 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.