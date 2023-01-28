BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Clarke, 81, died Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Texas Health Presbyterian in Dallas.

He was born on February 7, 1941, in Youngstown, a son of John Clarke and S. Marie Clarke-Deeley.

John received his Bachelors in Metallurgical Engineering from Carnegie Tech.

He spent his career working in the steel industry.

He was an avid golfer and a former member of Tippecanoe Country Club. John was a passionate Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

John is survived by his three daughters, Cynthia (Frank) Walker of Flower Mound, Texas, Kelley (Kevin) Mahoney of Bristow, Virginia and Jennifer (Cliff) Jones of Pittsburgh; two sons, John (Courtney) Clarke III of Strongsville, Ohio and John R. Clarke of Boardman; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sisters, Lucy Marie and Patricia A. and brothers, Herbert J. and Jerry.

Services are private and John will be buried at Tod Homestead Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 30 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.