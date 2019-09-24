John Ciliberto, Struthers, Ohio – Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Ciliberto, 84, passed away Tuesday morning, September 24, 2019, at his home.



He was born June 2, 1935, in Struthers, Ohio, a son of John and Mary (Condino) Ciliberto.



John graduated from Struthers High School.

He worked at FA Pilgrim as a fork lift operator and later worked at Airborne Delivery as a driver.

He was an avid sports fan, especially of the Yankees. He enjoyed Italian music and old time movies. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and playing with his grandchildren.



John is survived by his wife, Joan Louise Ciliberto, of Powell, Ohio, whom he married on April 29, 1972, at St. Dominic Church; his daughter, Maria J. (Aldrin) Ferrario, of Rochester, New York; his son, John Paul (Nicole) Ciliberto, of Powell, Ohio and five grandchildren, Austin, Alaina and Alex Ciliberto and Giovanna and Giuliana Ferrario.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Yolanda Nicotera and his brother, Robert Ciliberto.



Family and friends may call Thursday, September 26 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Rd.

Prayers will be held Friday, September 27, at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Parish, with MSGR. Connell officiating.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.