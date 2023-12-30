CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Anthony Scarsella Jr. passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Friday, December 22, 2023, while holding the hand of the love of his life.

John was born March 3, 1942, to Lillian and John Scarsella of Youngstown.

He was a true product of the Mahoning Valley, where his deep strength, courage and grit were forged in the downtown YMCA and the neighborhoods of the south side.

He graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1960 and received his Bachelors of Arts degree from YSU in 1964.

While at YSU, John joined the United States Marine Corps Platoon Leaders Class and was commissioned a second lieutenant in 1964. He served a tour of duty in Vietnam and rose to the rank of captain before leaving the service in 1968. His time in the USMC would forever sit at the heart of John’s core being. He was immensely proud of his service but prouder of the men and women he served with and those who have served before and after.

As with everything in his life, he did not just “talk the talk.” One of John’s proudest achievements was being a founding member of the Marine Corps Heritage Foundation. The foundation preserves and promulgates the history, traditions and culture of the Marine Corps. In 2006, the foundation opened The National Museum of the Marine Corps in Quantico, Virginia, and John was honored to be a member of the “Commandants Circle” in recognition of his generosity and efforts.

Upon leaving the service in 1968, John returned to the Mahoning Valley and opened a small furniture store in Boardman, the Homestead House. It was here that his entrepreneurial spirit took hold and thrived. A true visionary with the capacity to see pathways and opportunities others did not, he would grow his furniture business dramatically over the next 15 years. In 1983, John shifted his business focus from the retail to the manufacturing side of the furniture industry. Always a fan of the underdog, John focused his efforts on small, fledgling furniture producers, where his retail expertise proved invaluable in driving their market penetration. Over the next 23 years, he would play an integral role in the creation, development and growth of several highly successful companies across North America. In 1994, he began working with Canadian solid wood bedroom producer Durham Furniture and over the next decade, the company would become one of the most successful and respected furniture manufacturers in the industry. John brushed the sawdust from his loafers for the last time when he retired as CEO of Durham Furniture in 2006.

Anyone who knew John was fully aware of his passion for the game of golf. His addiction began at the Muni and Mill Creek with his Uncle Sam and continued unwaveringly his entire life. He was known for an unbeatable short game and the ability to simply find the hole. He played the best golf courses in the country, but none held as strong a place in his heart as Tippecanoe Country Club and Imperial Golf Club in Naples, Florida. He was honored to have served in a variety of roles on the boards of both clubs over the years. He was a two-time club champion at Tippecanoe and won the club title at Imperial in 2012. He triumphed as “The Greatest Golfer” in the Valley senior division in 2015 and 2016 and proudly owned 15 holes-in-one. While he lived to play the game, it was the friendships he created over his 70 years on the course that meant the most to him. The years of competition, camaraderie and laughter added pure joy to his life. Part of this joy was passing the game along to the generations to follow. He enjoyed volunteering when the AJGA junior golf tournament came to town and always had a solid tip for any young player he saw on the driving range. He made sure to instill in his sons and grandkids the same love for the game at an early age. He looked forward to and cherished his weekly range time and breakfast outings as much (if not more) than the little guys did.

Lastly, John’s greatest passion was for his family. He was never happier than when everyone was in the kitchen around a pot of sauce telling stories and sharing a good bottle of wine. He was so very proud of the men his four sons have become. He forged a clear path and John (Yonko), Paul, Mike and Nick will continue to strive each day to live up to the example he set. He loved his daughters-in-law, Heidi, Wendy and Julie as if the “in-law” didn’t exist at all. His nine grandchildren, Dominic, Kennedy, Vincent, Alexander, Coben, Garrett, Brady, Nikolina and Adriano brightened his life immeasurably. His Friday morning breakfast with his brother Bill was a “never miss.” Aunts and uncles, cousins, numerous nieces and nephews all held a special place in his heart. His deepest love was reserved for his true partner in life, Jean. For nearly 50 years, they faced everything life threw at them, together. They never looked back and were always up for the next adventure. Jean was and always will be, his soulmate.

John will be remembered as a husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend and golfer. He attacked each day of his life with unmatched passion and positivity. His sons remember fondly their former Marine father’s frequent wake up routine, where he would throw on the light and exclaim “it’s a grand and glorious day to be alive and in the Corps, where every day is a holiday, and every meal is a banquet, gung ho, gung ho.” Forever the optimist. He loved the potential and opportunity that came with standing on the first tee. He epitomized confidence without arrogance. He was never unprepared and in him existed “no quit.” He loved and lived every day, deeply.

Friends may call 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, January 4, 2024, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

John will be laid to rest Friday in Western Reserve Veterans National Cemetery, with full military honors.

The family has requested that donations take the form of contributions to the Ursuline Sisters.

