POLAND, Ohio MyValleyTributes) – Joen Rae Matthews passed away peacefully on Sunday evening, November 6 2022. She was 86.

Joen was born December 17, 1935 in Beloit Wisconsin.

She was a graduate of Milton High School in Milton Junction, Wisconsin.



She married Thomas Alva Matthews on September 13th, 1958 in Janesville, Wisconsin.

They moved to Youngstown in 1966 when her husband transferred to General Motors new car plant in Lordstown, Ohio. They moved to Salem, Ohio in 1973 and then to Deming, New Mexico after Thomas retired. They loved to travel in their RV and visited all 48 contiguous United States as well as Canada and Mexico.



She leaves behind to celebrate her life, her brother, John (Harriet) in San Diego, California; her children, Steven Matthews (Rita) of New York City, New York, Daniel Matthews of Youngstown, Patricia (Frank) Wanat of Poland and John Matthews (Michelle) of Salem and her four grandsons, Joseph, Owen, Liam and Wilson.

She also leaves her special companion, Muriel Andrews of Las Cruces, New Mexico.



She was preceded in death by her mother, Eileen Trolinger; her husband, Thomas Matthews in 1999; stepbrothers, Jack (Alice) and Keith (Marilyn) Stubbendick and stepsister, Shirley Helgeson, all from Wisconsin.



Joen will be laid to rest beside her husband in Deming, New Mexico.

Family and friends may call Saturday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, where a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joen Rae Matthews, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, November 10, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.