BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnne P. Fajack, 88, passed away Saturday morning, March 11, 2023, at Briarfield Place.

She was born January 23, 1935, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Ralph and Maryanne Agresti Pallante.

JoAnne was a graduate of The Rayen School.

She devoted her life to taking care of her family and raising her grandchildren.

Along with her husband, she was a member of the FOP Retirees.

JoAnne was very creative, whether it’s doing crafts or being an artist. She enjoyed going to the Shaker Woods festivals and selling her items.

JoAnne is survived by her three children, Michele (Gary) Nicholson of Painesville, Ralph M. (Veronica) Fajack of Boardman and Sonja (Scott) Morton of Canal Fulton; grandchildren, Katie, Lizz, Nick, Mike, Chris, Jake, Zach, Chelsie, Alexis and Tiffany; many great-grandchildren and her beloved friend and caregiver, Liz Hamilton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph “Judgie” Fajack, whom she married April 7, 1956 and who passed away December 28, 2016; daughter-in-law, Maria Fajack and a sister, Angela Branson.

Private family services will be held Friday, March 17, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Angels for Animals, 4750 OH-165, Canfield, OH 44406.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 19 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.