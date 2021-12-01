JoAnn R. Maxgay, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnn R. Maxgay, 76, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.



She was born February 13, 1945 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Ann (Bindas) Fekete.



JoAnn graduated from Chaney High School.

She was a very active member at St. Matthias and was devoted to Mother Mary.

She worked in the office at Isaly’s, where she met her husband.

JoAnn loved Polka dancing with her husband and going on casino trips.



Her husband, John J. “Jack” Maxgay, Jr., whom she married July 10, 1965, passed away July 12, 2018.



JoAnn is survived by her daughter, Joan (Don) Stewart of Poland; son, John (fiancée, Holly Kennedy) Maxgay of California; four grandchildren, Megan Stewart, Jonathon, Jordan and Jeffrey Maxgay; sister, Judie Andrews of Poland and a brother, John Fekete of Columbus.



Family and friends may call Friday, December 3 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Prayers will be held Saturday, December 4 at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows, St. Matthias Church.



A television tribute will air Thursday, December 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.