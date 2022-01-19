POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joann Mary Smith (nee Bendik), age 86, passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022 at Hampton Woods Nursing Home.

She was born on January 28, 1935 in New Springfield, Ohio to the late Joseph and Catherine (nee Jurek) Bendik.

She grew up on a farm and graduated from Springfield Township High School in Petersburg, Ohio.

Her first job was at Howard Johnson’s on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, where she was responsible for the bookkeeping and banking. She rose to the Assistant Manager position and held that role for six years. She then went on to work for General Electric Company in Youngstown.

After about a year, she met her future husband, Thomas Smith. They married in 1965 and a short time later, they welcomed their son, Thomas Smith II.

After spending some time at home raising her young son, Joann returned to work and was employed by the Poland Local School District as a cook’s helper. She was promoted to Head Cook and remained with the school district for 35 years and retired after experiencing medical difficulties.

Joann enjoyed life immensely. She was extremely generous and kind and never met a stranger, extending friendliness to everyone she came across. She loved planting and taking care of her flowers and also enjoyed traveling. She went on four different cruises, as well as taking trips to Italy, Spain and Portugal.

Joann was a member of the Holy Family Parish Church in Poland, Ohio and was actively involved with the Third Source Committee and Seniors Club, as well as the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Seniors Card and Poker Club.

In addition to her parents, Joann was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; sisters, Mary (Andy) Petrencik, Kay (John) Timko, Margie (George) Harris and Terri (Jack) Madden and her brothers, John (Ruth) Bendik and Joe (Louise) Bendik.

She is survived by her sister, Millie Niece and will be greatly missed by her son, Tom (Katie) Smith and her precious grandsons, Justin and Tyler and a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road, Poland, Ohio on Thursday, January 20, 2022 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Prayers will begin Friday, January 21 at 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Parish, 2729 Center Road, Poland.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions in Joann’s name to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joann, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, January 20 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.