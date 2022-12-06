AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnn Lipkovich, 81, passed away peacefully with her loving daughters by her side, Thursday, December 1, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

She was born April 10, 1941, in Youngstown. She was the daughter of the late Michael and Anna Vanca Marinak.

JoAnn was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School.

After graduation, she worked at Packard Electric until 1974, when she left to raise her children. JoAnn returned to the workforce a few years later, where she enjoyed various jobs in retail. Her gift of gab made her a hit with the many customers she met. Everyone she interacted with became a friend.

JoAnn loved her Cleveland Indians, NASCAR and watching her granddaughters play softball. She also loved watching “Dirty Dancing,” “Roadhouse” and “Urban Cowboy” repeatedly.

JoAnn leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Myshel (Jed) Detelich, Jeffrey Lipkovich and Danielle (Michael) Pfund; grandchildren, Justine, Jessa, Jase and Jordanna Detelich; granddog, Vokey Pfund and sister, Lillian Tessean. She also leaves behind her brothers- and sisters-in-law, who embraced her as their own, Ronald and Sandy Lipkovich, Jerry and Kathy Lipkovich, Jimmy and Judy Lipkovich and Dr. Kathleen Lipkovich, as well as her dear friend, Mariann Pfund.

Her bubbly personality, silly wit and feistiness will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A funeral service will be celebrated at noon Thursday, December 8, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Calling hours will be held two hours prior to the service, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

JoAnn’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to everyone at St. Elizabeth Hospital for their kindness and loving care for JoAnn during her stay.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 7 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.