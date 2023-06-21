POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Sauline went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

She was born May 26, 1944, in Euclid.

She leaves behind her husband, Patrick, of Poland. They were married for 57 years.

Joan had three children, Christen and her husband, Tom Mizikar, of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, Emily and her husband, Brian Hubert, of Boardman, along with their two children, Madeline and Patrick and Jeff Sauline and his wife, Rebecca, of Poland and their daughter, Adeline.

Joan was a 1965 graduate of St. Elizabeth School of Nursing.

She worked at Euclid General Hospital as an on-call nurse for the Cleveland Indians, at St. Elizabeth Hospital as a visiting nurse and at Beeghly Oaks nursing home. After retirement, she was a volunteer at Hospice House of the Valley.

She was a Girl Scout Brownie leader, very active in her church, a member of the Classy Lassy Red Hats, a Friend of the Library and an avid reader. She loved playing Scrabble with her friends and her son, Jeff. She and her husband loved going to Myrtle Beach, spending time with the family and watching the Cavaliers and Browns.

Her three grandchildren held a huge space in her heart. Whether it was baking cookies, having tea parties or playing “Old Maid,” their time spent together was magical.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice House of the Valley. They made a difficult time comforting and peaceful. Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice House of the Valley.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

