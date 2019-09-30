Joan Eileen (Stipanich) Goodin, Poland, Ohio – Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan Eileen (Stipanich) Goodin, 81, passed peacefully at her home Saturday evening, September 28, 2019, surrounded by her family.

Joan was born March 29, 1938, in Bessemer, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John and Olga (Brentin) Stipanich.

She was a graduate of Bessemer High School.

She then worked at AT&T as an operator before retiring. She later worked as a receptionist at The Assumption Village until retiring for a second time in March 2017.

She was a faithful member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Poland.

She is survived by her children, Brian (Sharon) Goodin, with whom she made her home, Diane Fox, John (Michelle) Goodin, Darren (Holly) Goodin and Kelly Goodin; her grandchildren, Megan Lidle, Amanda Goodin, John Patrick Goodin, Danielle (Nick) Argeras, Michael Goodin, Dominique Goodin, Breanna Wilson, Darren Goodin, Mackenzie Goodin, Dylan Fox, Madison Goodin, Riley Goodin, Geena, Giana, Breanna and Mia Musolino and her great-grandchildren, Marlee Goodin and Mila Argeras.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents; the love of her life, Lee Goodin; a granddaughter, Stephanie Goodin and sister, Violet Marsovich.

Prayers will begin 9:30 a.m., Wednesday morning, October 2, 2019, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, followed by a Mass of Christian burial, at 10:00 a.m., at Holy Family Church.

Friends may call 8:30 – 9:30 a.m., Wednesday, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road, Poland, OH 44514.

Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 1 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. on WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. on FOX.