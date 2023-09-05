AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTRibutes) – Joan Carolyn Mellish, 87, passed away on Friday, September 1, 2023, at Briarfield Manor.

She was born on October 4, 1935, in Bazetta Township at home, a daughter of late John W. Sr. and Leah (Harris) Armstrong and attended Champion schools.

Joan was an exceptional caregiver who devoted herself to taking care of anyone in need. Whether it was her family, friends or a stranger who needed help, she provided unwavering support and love to those around her. Joan’s loving and caring nature touched the lives of many during her time on earth.

One of Joan’s greatest joys in life was spending time with her family, particularly her granddaughters, Nicole and Ashley Vitullo. They brought immense happiness to her world, and she cherished every moment shared with them.

Joan had a passion for crafts, embroidery and baking. She loved to make things and share her talents with others, especially during the holidays and family gatherings.

In her downtime, Joan enjoyed reading, laughing along to her favorite television shows and singing songs to all who would listen. She was an exceptional storyteller and often recalled her lifetime of memories with those around her.



Joan is survived by her daughter, Brenda (James Jr.) Vitullo of Austintown; sister, Sharon Woods of Farmington, Ohio; brothers, Paul Armstrong of Ocala, Florida and Bill (Joan) Armstrong of Courtland, Ohio. She also leaves behind her cherished granddaughters, Nicole and Ashley Vitullo. Joan’s impact extended even further as she lovingly cared for her guinea pig companions, Emma and Zoey.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles James Mellish, whom she married on August 27, 1966; her sisters, Ila Harvey, Charlotte Lynn, Pauline Postlewaite, Joyce Guinnaugh, Leah Phillips, Clara Webb, Doris Knapp, Jewell Craven, Lorain Perkins, and Barbara Lutz; and brothers, John and Charles Armstrong.

Friends and family may pay their respects at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, with a succeeding funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Joan Carolyn Mellish, please visit our flower store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 6, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.