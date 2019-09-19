Joan A. Lind Henry-Rubino, Poland, Ohio – Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joan A. Lind Henry-Rubino, 86, died peacefully early Monday morning, September 16, 2019, at Assumption Village Nursing Home.

Joan was born March 18, 1933, in Harmony, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Edvin and Adga Anderson Lind.

She graduated from South High School in 1951 and attended Youngstown State University.

She worked at Strausbaugh Motor Company, Wean-United and retired from Cold Metals Products in 2000.

Joan was formerly a member of St. Jude Church in Columbiana, where she was on the parish council and held various offices in the Women’s Guild. As a member of St. Charles, she participated in Beyond Divorce and J.O.Y.

Joan was an avid Cleveland Browns fan and loved to read in her spare time.

She is survived by three daughters, Christina (Daehn) Steffen of Cumming, Georgia, Joanie (David) Lewis of Poland and Cheryl Rubino of Warren; a son, Anthony (Sherry) Rubino, Jr. of East Palestine; beloved nephew, Brian Konya of Canfield; eight grandchildren, Jennifer (Travis) Burgoyne, Daehn (Katie) Steffen, Justin Lewis, Nathan Rubino, Sam Lewis, Christopher Rubino, Alyssa Rubino and Olivia Rubino and four great-grandchildren.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Jeffrey L. Henry; first husband, Harry “Gabe” Henry; her former husband, Anthony Rubino, Sr.; two brothers and seven sisters.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to St. Charles Church, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, OH 44512.

Private services were held.

