YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jillian M. Marian, 31, passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, from injuries sustained in a car accident on the Indiana Turnpike. She was traveling with her beloved boyfriend, Mark Pelini.



Jillian, the daughter of Joseph M., Jr. and Karen Bevilacqua Marian, was born on May 10, 1991 in Youngstown.



Jillian was a 2009 graduate of Boardman High School and 2016 graduate of Youngstown State University, where she earned her Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics. After graduating cum laude, she later earned her Master’s Degree in Education, also from YSU. She was presently pursuing a doctorate in education.



Her intelligence and creativity extended far beyond the high school and college classroom. It has once been said that the mind is not just “a vessel to be filled, but a fire to be kindled.”

Jillian shared her passion for education from 2019 through the present with many devoted students and colleagues from Hubbard High School. Her inspiration and wisdom also guided family and friends in attaining their goals and dreams. Teaching math and tutoring many students in her free time was just one dimension of this amazing woman. Jillian was very involved at her alma mater, St. Charles Elementary School, where for the last 11 years she coached volleyball for the seventh and eighth grade girls’ volleyball teams. She also assisted in coaching the girls’ basketball team.



Jillian had a special affection for animals and a passion for sports, especially for The Ohio State University. Moreover, she loved spending time out to dinner and at Geneva with her friends and family.



She will be remembered for her gentle spirit, intelligence, selflessness and fondness of all things Disney. Jillian would like us to remember, “Ohana means family and family means nobody is left behind or forgotten.” In her short span of life, Jillian touched and enlightened so many minds and hearts and she will never be forgotten.



Jillian is survived by her mom, Karen Marian; brother, Joseph M. Marian III; grandmother, Florence Bevilacqua; grandfather, Joseph (Debbie) Bevilacqua; aunts, Lisa (Rafael) Cotto, Annette Carnie, Felicia (Joe) Petrella and Becky Seiple and numerous cousins.



She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph; grandparents, Adeline and Joseph M. Marian, Sr.; her aunt, Joanne Marian Seiple; uncle and Godfather, Lee Seiple and uncle, Atty. William T. Carnie.



A Mass of Christian Burial for Jillian will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo Roman Catholic Church. Calling hours are prior to the Mass from 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. at the church.

Her burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Jillian’s memory may be made to the St. Charles Athletic Club, 7345 Westview Drive, Boardman, OH 44512.



Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.



To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jillian M. Marian, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 6 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.