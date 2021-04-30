Jerry T. Walsh, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerry T. Walsh, 62, died peacefully April 28, 2021 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his daughters, after a courageous year long battle with cancer.

Jerry was born September 15, 1958, in Painesville, the son of Donald Walsh and Marilyn (Wade) Getz.

He was a 1977 graduate of Struthers High School.

Immediately following graduation, Jerry began his 43 year career in the cable television industry, working for Hopewell Cable TV, later Century Cable and Adelphia. Jerry played an intricate part in bringing cable television to the Struthers and Lowellville areas. In 2003, he took a position at Suddenlink Cable in Newton Falls and worked there until his retirement in 2020.

Jerry was very knowledgeable and an expert in many fields. He was a true tinkerer and often took things apart just to find their inner workings or to use the parts for another project. He was able to fix just about anything and if he couldn’t, it was truly broken. Jerry was a perfectionist when it came to his work. Friends and family knew they could depend on Jerry for a helping hand, never asking or expecting anything in return. Jerry spent his free time on projects around his house, his favorite being woodworking. Most of all, Jerry enjoyed the pleasure of lending a helping hand or sharing his knowledge to those who needed it.

Jerry was a devoted father and grandfather. He taught his daughters the importance of hard work and dedication, which unquestionably contributed to their success today. Jerry could not have been prouder of each of their accomplishments. He was equally adored by his granddaughters, who loved playing and being silly with him. Jerry was truly one of a kind and has forever impacted the lives of those who had the pleasure of knowing him. His sense of humor and wittiness will never be forgotten.

Jerry will forever be missed by his daughters, Melissa (Shane) Holmes of Struthers, Amanda Walsh (Marcus Moore) of Jacksonville, Fla. and JeriLyn (D.J.) Aldish of Struthers; his mother, Marilyn Getz of Campbell; sister Rozanne (Tom) Trocchio of Medina; brother Donald Walsh of Newton Falls; three granddaughters, Nina, Amelia and Vaida, who gave him so much joy and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father; brothers Joseph Walsh and Donald Walsh Jr.; sister, Suzanne Kroner and niece Stacy Kroner.

Family and friends may call Sunday from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. and Monday from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

Funeral services will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Jerry will be laid to rest at Poland Riverside Cemetery.



