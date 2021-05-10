Jerome S. Rich, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerome S. Rich, 81, passed away suddenly Thursday, May 6, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

He was born April 18, 1940, the son of James and Margret Rich.

Jerome was a 1958 graduate of Campbell High School and he attended Youngstown State University.

He served in the United States Army in communications, traveling throughout Europe.

Jerome was employed at Union Savings Bank as a loan officer and in management. He was the manager at Motor Works One Dealership in Warren and was a car salesman at Stadium Motors. He then owned and operated J & B Motors.

Jerome was an avid golfer. He was a member at Salem Hills Country Club for 20 years, where he made a “hole-in-one” twice. He also belonged to the Mill Creek Golf League.

He was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. His infectious smile will always be remembered. He will be dearly missed by many.

Jerome leaves behind his beloved wife, Angela Ann Rich, after 40 years of a very happy marriage; his loving daughter, Linda A. Marino; his grandson, whom he was so proud of, Matthew O. Glaubman (Grace); sister-in-law, Dolores Gallagher and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Cynthia A. Marino.

Per Jerome’s wishes, there will be no services or calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman Canfield Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jerome, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, May 11 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.