Jerome “Jerry” Rish, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the 9/11 Memorial Park in Austintown, 1055 S. Raccoon Rd., for Jerome “Jerry” Rish, who died peacefully Sunday morning, August 11, 2019 with a rosary in his hand.

Jerry was born August 6, 1931, in Campbell, Ohio, a son of Joseph Jr. and Lillian (Roberts) Rish.

He was a 1950 graduate of Ursuline High School where he played football and a United States Navy Veteran serving during the Korean War.

Jerry was an active member of various ski clubs and especially enjoyed ski trips to Vail, Colorado. He was a member of the VFW and many golf and bowling leagues. He grew up in New Bedford, Pennsylvania where he was an active member of St. James Church, volunteering his time as an usher and the men’s club.

He was a devoted Catholic. Even when he was too sick to go to Church, he watched masses on TV. When he was able to, he loved going to St. Columba Cathedral with his friend that picked him up, Graigh Snovak.

Jerry is survived by his brother, Robert (Mary Francis) Rish, of Lowellville.

He leaves a special niece, Shari (Carl) Talarico of Austintown that were his caregivers for over 14 years along with the help of their daughters, Tiffany (Kenneth) Williams of Akron and Tammy (Patrick) Talarico; Jeffrey of Champion and a great niece, Lillyann Williams of Akron whom he truly adored and made him smile as she entertained him. He also leaves a special nephew, Timothy J. Voytilla of Riverview, Florida who made special trips to visit Uncle Jerry.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and his two sisters, Ellen Lesnak and Dolores Picchiottino.

Family and friends may pay their respects a half hour before the service on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the 9/11 Memorial Park in Austintown.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

