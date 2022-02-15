YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jerome David Scheetz, 86 of Lewis Center, formerly of Youngstown, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at Capri Gardens in Lewis Center. His gentle spirit was seen and felt by all until his last breath. He passed peacefully knowing that he was loved by so many.

People might say that a man is judged by the accomplishments achieved in life and this is true of “Jerry,” as he was known to friends and family. His grandchildren called him “Pops.” Friends and neighbors thought it fit him perfectly and from then on, everyone called him “Pops.”

Jerry was born October 10, 1935 in Youngstown. He was the son of the late Peter Henry and Mary Louise Keggey Scheetz.

He was predeceased by his sister, Joan (Steve) Democko of Struthers and brothers, Richard of Youngstown and Jerry’s twin brother, Larry, also from Youngstown.

Jerry was a 1954 graduate of Ursuline High School.

After graduating, he went to the U.S. Air Force, where he served his country for more than 40 years. During that time, he held many positions, retiring as a cost analyst. Jerome served in both the Korean Conflict and Desert Storm and was a member of the U.S. Air Force Reserves until his retirement in 1995.

Jerome is survived by his wife, Susann S. (Dietz) Scheetz, whom he married June 30, 1962. He leaves two sons, Erich L. (Debbie) Scheetz of Dublin and Jerome D. “Jay” (Missy) Scheetz of Canfield. He was adored by his loving grandchildren, Lauren, Zachary, Joshua and Nicholas.

Pops will forever be missed, as he was at every event that took place. We find comfort in knowing he will be watching from above.

Pops prided himself on doing for his wife, friends, family and his two sons and their families. The pride he took in attending events, taking pictures and helping out was instrumental in personifying the family’s core belief of loving and respecting one another. Our Pops was not a talkative man, but ask him how to fix something, talk sports or discuss his train set and he could go on forever! He was gentle and kind. He listened and gave his opinion when asked and led his life by actions. He was respected by all! He taught us so much but the most important thing was to stay humble.

His love, compassion, enthusiasm and kind spirit will forever be with us. He was grateful for all of the people who touched his life.

No services will be held.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jerry D. Scheetz, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 16 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.