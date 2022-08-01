STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jenny Lee Donahey, 81, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Caprice Healthcare Nursing Home.



Jenny was born March 1, 1941, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Harry and Kathleen Brown (Connelly) McIntyre.



Jenny was a homemaker who dedicated her life to her family, especially her children.

She married Ernest Donahey December 24, 1958 and was happily married until his passing on February 7, 2015.



She was a member of Trinity Fellowship Church and worship was very important to her.



Jenny was an excellent cook and enjoyed dancing. She was a loving wife, mother and friend and will be missed by those who loved her.



Jenny is survived by her daughters, Scarlette Donahey and Kathleen Bossick, both of Struthers; four grandchildren, Leah, Carly, David (Keyshla) and Ashley and six great-grandchildren.



She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Laurie Donahey and brother, Edward Brown.



A private service was held for immediate family and friends.



Professional services were handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.



