Jennifer C. McCon, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennifer C. McCon, 54, went to be with her Heavenly Father Thursday evening, November 11, 2021, at her home, with her loving family by her side.

She was born February 22, 1967, in Charleston, South Carolina, a daughter of John A. Orr and Judith Wiseman Orr.

Jennifer was a 1985 graduate of Canfield High School and received Bachelor of Science degrees in both education and accounting at Youngstown State University.

She worked for Farmers National Bank for 29 years as assistant vice president and branch manager of the Lake Milton office. Jennifer received five nominations for Farmers National Bank’s Presidents Club (2019-2021) for deposit wealth and loan production. She was also nominated for Farmers National Bank’s Presidents Club for Top Loan Producer.

Jennifer was a member of The Lions Club for eight years and served on the new members committee and several fundraiser events. She also was a volunteer at Children’s Rehabilitation Center of Howland. Her greatest love was her time spent with her family and her puppies, Willow and Lilly.

Jennifer is survived by her husband, Randall S. McCon, whom she married January 30, 2004; her mother, Judith Orr of Canfield; two sons, Mitchell Tikkanen of Berea and Travis Tikkanen of Boardman; stepson, Nathan McCon of Austintown; two sisters, Jodylynn (Joseph) Rolla of Canfield and Jeanne (Gary) Corroto of Akron and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. She also leaves her stepbrother, Ron (Delina) Auld and stepsister, Diane Moyer of Jacksonville, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her father, John A. Orr and stepfather, P. James Auld and grandparents, Glenn and Arlene Wiseman and Walter and Mary Orr.

Family will receive friends 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. Monday, November 15, 2021, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, and 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, November 16, 2021, with the service to follow at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church.

