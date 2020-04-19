Jennie Walcott, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jennie Walcott, 97, passed away peacefully into eternal life Friday, April 17, 2020.

Jennie was born December 24, 1922 in Lisbon, the daughter of European immigrants Mary and John Nevinsky.

Jennie graduated from South High School where she met the love of her life, William “Bill” Walcott. They married April 15, 1943.

Together they raised seven children in Youngstown and, by their own example, taught them how to cherish family, love one another, practice their faith and honor their heritage.

Jennie grew up in a large family as one of nine children during the Great Depression. She enjoyed sharing stories of her childhood and reflecting on the lessons learned from those times of struggle.

Jennie and Bill shared a profound belief in the Catholic faith. They were lifelong members of St. Dominic Church in Youngstown and were committed to Catholic education for their children. The pair also enjoyed many years of traveling with the family to their favorite vacation spot, Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. They would spend weeks at a time at a seaside condo, enjoying the sun and the ocean.

Jennie was most often found at home as a devoted housewife and proud mother; she felt this was both an honor and a blessing. She enjoyed being in her kitchen preparing meals from scratch. Her Polish recipes are coveted among family and friends. She lovingly taught her children and grandchildren how to make delicious meals including cabbage rolls, pierogies, homemade breads and kolachi. Before placing her meals in the oven, she always made the sign of the cross in gratitude for the food as well as her ability to make it.

Jennie leaves to cherish her memory, her seven children, Nancy (Jim) Varley, Ken (Debbie) Walcott, Bill (Debbie) Walcott and Ron (Harold Burke) Walcott, all of Boardman, twins, Denise (Jim) Podach of Bunnell, Florida, Diane (Don) Morell of Highlands Ranch, Colorado and Colleen (Michael) Hardie, also of Boardman. Additionally, Jennie will be remembered by her 16 grandchildren and their spouses, Colleen (Chris) Joss, Jim (Stephanie) Varley, Brian (Kelly) Varley, Jason Varley, Holly (Joseph) Bada, Jennifer (Adam) Archuleta, Tricia (Scott) Lenhart, Michael (Jen) Walcott, Jessica (Derek) Krauser, Angela Morell, Alyssa (Aaron) Zitek, Don ( Megan) Morell III, Michael Hardie, Brendan (fiance, Jamie Giambatista) Hardie, Kevin Hardie and Jenna Hardie. She also leaves 18 great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Jennie was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Joseph Nevinsky, Frances Hamilton, Carrie Miller, Michael Nevinsky, Ann (Peggy) Primmer, Kathryne (Perky) Larkin, Johnny Nevinsky and Peter Nevinsky; her son-in-law, Jim Varley; granddaughter, Emily Rose Hardie and her beloved husband Bill, who passed away January 15, 2003.

The family would like to express its sincere gratitude to Hampton Woods and Hospice of the Valley for the care they provided to Jennie over the years.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no calling hours. Services are private.

She will be laid to rest with her husband in Resurrection Cemetery.

There will be a memorial Mass and celebration of Jennie’s life at a future date.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512 or Akron Children’s Hospital, 6505 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512.

Professional arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr Centre Drive, Canfield, OH 44406.

“Eternal rest grant unto her, O Lord, and may perpetual light shine upon her. May her soul, and the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.”

