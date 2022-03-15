YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jenney R. Yarosh, 48, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022, after a brief illness, surrounded by the love of her family.

She was born September 14, 1973, in Youngstown, the first daughter of Michael and Cheryl Hough Yarosh.

A graduate of Chaney High School, where she played piano and sang in chorus, Jenney loved music, was a natural songstress and could turn any situation into a song. Jenney furthered her love of music in her college choir, while earning a Bachelor’s Degree in English with a minor in German at Hiram College.

After college, Jenney moved to Cleveland’s trendy Tremont neighborhood, where she managed the Hi & Dry Hot Spot, which sparked her interest in culinary arts, becoming a wine aficionado. Her career would take her to New York City to begin a startup wine distributor and eventually, a successful wine consulting business.

Living 15 years in New York, Jenney naturally become a Manhattan socialite. She quickly amassed an extensive network of friends and extended family. She loved the city and Central Park, where she documented morning walks and outings on Facebook and Instagram.

The love of wine gave her the opportunity to travel that world and taste the fine grapes of Germany, Spain, Greece and New Zealand. She loved to travel, but her favorite place on earth was summers on Fire Island.

Jenney had a fierce love of her family and Youngstown roots. Her tough-girl attitude was a ruse, as she loved time spent at home with family or friends while sharing her fine culinary skills and the perfect playlist for any occasion. No one could find a more kind or generous friend, as her heart and home were open to all.

Jenney is survived by her father, Michael Yarosh of Austintown; two sisters, Roberta Yarosh of Austintown and Jacqueline M. (James) Murphy of Boardman; nephew, Nicholas Yarosh and niece, Elizabeth Murphy.

She was preceded in death by her mother.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 p.m.

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jenney, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.