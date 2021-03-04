Jeffrey S. McCollum, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey S. McCollum, 46, died peacefully Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at University Hospital surrounded by his loving family.



Jeffrey was born April 2, 1974, in Youngstown, the son of Paul N. and Josephine T Skala McCollum.



He was a graduate of Chaney High School and earned an associate degree as an electrical technician.

Jeffrey previously worked for Bearing Distributors, Inc. for several years as a warehouse supervisor.



In his spare time, Jeffrey enjoyed music, especially playing the bass guitar. He was also an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved fishing, role playing games and was a huge animal lover. Above all, Jeffrey enjoyed the time he spent with his family, especially his two sons, whom he adored.



Jeffrey is survived by his two sons, Jakob (Kaylin) McCollum of Medina and Timothy McCollum of Garrettsville; sister, Stacie McCollum of Garrettsville and brother, Brian K. McCollum and his son, Dylan McCollum, of Brookpark.



He was preceded in death by his parents and cousins, Erin McCollum and Veronica McGlaughin.



