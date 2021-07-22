Jeffrey D. Klepfer, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey D. Klepfer, 56, died suddenly Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, from an apparent heart condition.

He was born December 20, 1964, in Youngstown, to parents Wilbur “W.F.” and Beverly Oldfield Klepfer.

Jeffrey was a graduate of Poland Seminary High School and worked in construction.

He is survived by his sister, Diane (T.J.) Chizmar of Stow; his brother-in-law, Anthony Oliver of Georgia and nieces and nephews, Jacob and Sydney Chizmar, and Beau, Hannah, Jenna and Erin Oliver.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Suzanne Oliver.

Per Jeffrey’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements were entrusted to Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

