YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeff T. Zimmermann, 58, died Friday, September 2, 2022, in Kent, following his courageous fight with cancer.

Jeff was born June 12, 1964, in Youngstown, a son of Russell Zimmermann and Sandra Zimmermann Jenkins.

He was a 1982 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

He worked at Youngstown Propane for many years.

Jeff was a huge Browns fan and enjoyed riding his Harley.

Jeff is survived by his parents; daughter, Brianna Zimmermann; two sons, Bryce and Tyler (Ashley Phillips) Zimmermann; sister, Robin (Ken) Dreese and two brothers, Richard and Kyle Zimmermann.

Calling hours are from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., followed by a 7:00 p.m. memorial service, Thursday, September 8, 2022, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr Centre Drive, Canfield.

