YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanne Manche, 93, died Thursday, January 20, 2022.

She was born on May 6, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of William J. and Dorothy M. Post Beardmore.

A lifelong area resident, Jeanne was a graduate of South High School and was a teller at Mahoning Bank, having retired in 1993.

She is survived by three sons, Thomas W. Manche of Bend, Oregon, Michael J. Manche of Aurora and James D. Manche of Youngstown; sister, Carole Pauschert of Austintown and grandson, Corey.

Jeanne married Thomas F. Manche on July 15, 1950 and he preceded her in death on September 1, 2004.

In addition to her parents and husband, Jeanne was preceded in death by her brother, William Beardmore.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at St. Christine Roman Catholic Church, Youngstown, where calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.