Jeanne D’Apolito, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanne D’Apolito, 71, passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital due to complications of COVID-19.

Jeanne was born on November 21, 1949, in Youngstown, the daughter of Carl and Marian Nybell Rango.

She was a 1968 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and later taught preschool at Boardman United Methodist Church for many years.

Her hobbies included painting, refinishing furniture and cooking for her friends and family. When she wasn’t taking care of her family, you could find Jeanne at her favorite getaway spot, Bonita Springs, Florida.

She is survived by her husband, Andrew L. D’Apolito, whom she married on July 28, 1973. Jeanne leaves behind a daughter, Julie (Brent) Montgomery of McDonald, her favorite shopping partner; two sons, Andrew C. and Adam D’Apolito, both of Canfield and a brother, Carl (Gina) Rango of Bonita Springs, Florida. Jeanne devoted her life to her husband, children and especially her four grandchildren, Taylor and Morgan Bindas and Andrew and Mia D’Apolito. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews and also her dog, Lucy, who was always by her side.

She had a unique way of impacting everyone who crossed her path. This world lost a very compassionate person when Jeanne departed. She will be missed.

She will rest in peace in Lake Park Cemetery. Professional arrangements were handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

