AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanie Price, 83, died Thursday, March 2, 2023, at Brookdale Assisted Living in Austintown.

Jeanie was born on April 27, 1939, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Bruce and Zella Burkholder Hively.

She was a graduate of the Youngstown School of Nursing at Youngstown State University.

Jeanie worked for the American Red Cross and the Mahoning County Health Department.

Jeanie is survived by her brother, Richard (Pat) Grunden; two stepdaughters, Debra Lepsik and Laura Lipe and multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Jeanie was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence James Price; her sister, Janette Ruggieri and stepdaughter, Dianna Wheeler.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 13, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, Youngstown, OH 44511.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jeanie Price, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 9 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.