Jeanette S. Kulifay, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanette S. Kulifay, 60, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 30, 2020 at her residence.

She was born March 22, 1960 in Youngstown, daughter of Andy and Genevieve Swider Getsy.

On October 23, 1982, Jeanette married her soulmate and best friend, John T. Kulifay, Sr. They shared 38 beautiful and loving years of marriage. John and Jeanette were forever a team in raising their two boys and creating a home full of happiness and love.

Jeanette graduated Wilson High School in 1978 and went on to receive her RN at St. Elizabeth School of Nursing. In 2014, she continued her education at Chamberlain College of Nursing and received her BSN. She had a long and interesting career as a talented and caring nurse, but Jeanette’s true love was spending time with her family and especially her new grandson.

Recently, she had decided to retire to spend more time with him. She enjoyed taking him to her garden and showing him all the wonderful things growing there. She enjoyed spoiling him with sweet treats she baked. Her laugh and smile whenever he was around was like none other.

Jeanette also had other interests. She enjoyed wine and any type of chocolate. She had a love of astronomy, and at night, you would find her with her telescope on the porch looking at the stars.

Whatever Jeanette did, she did it with love. She was an amazing and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her smile and laugh would light up the room. She genuinely cared about other people and would happily exchange stories about family and the joy it brought to her. She loved life and she lived it to the fullest every day.

She is survived by her husband, John T. Kulifay, Sr.; two sons, John T. (Maysson) Kulifay, Jr. of Poland and Joshua E. Kulifay of Orlando; two sisters, Mary Jo Kirwan of Herndon, Virginia and Frances (Marcel) Carbone of Aurora and two brothers, Michael (Judy) Getsy of Columbiana and Andy (Paulette) Getsy of Cleveland. She had one grandson, Colt Thomas Kulifay.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law, Marty Kirwan.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

Prayers will be held on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home.

An 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will follow on August 4, 2020 at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Youngstown.

Arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 3, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

