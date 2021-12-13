CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeanette DeCapua Klukan, 68, passed away Sunday, December 5, 2021, peacefully, with her family by her side.

Born June 5, 1953, in Youngstown, to James and Theresa Martinko DeCapua, Jen/Jenny, as she was called, graduated from Ursuline High School in 1971. She went on to obtain her nursing degree from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing in 1974.

Jen held many titles in her life: that of wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend, nurse, awareness advocate and master gardener. She loved her family beyond all else, of that there was no doubt. Her love of “playing in the dirt” brought beauty and joy into the world. Besides her gardening, her passions for knitting, reading and feeding her feathered friends were bountiful.

Jenny’s kindness, love and compassion will be greatly missed by her husband, James; son, Daniel (Leslie) Battisti; daughter, Laura Nalin; father, James DeCapua; siblings, Ralph (Marianne), Gene (Janet), Stephen (Traci) DeCapua and Marie (Nicholas) Ihnat; stepdaughters, Kim (Jeff) Pauline and Julie (Nate) Menge; grandchildren, Ramona and Simon; many nieces and nephews and her furry companions, Gracie and Benji.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Theresa DeCapua; son, David Battisti; brother, James DeCapua and grandson, Carson Pauline.

Family and friend may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home in Canfield.

A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 17, 2021, at St. Michael Church in Canfield. The family will be receiving guests one hour prior to the Mass, 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

