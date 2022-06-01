AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean L. Patterson, 92, died Sunday May 29, 2022, surrounded by her family at her residence.

Jean was born April 7, 1930, in Salineville, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Jane Burns Lance.

She was a graduate of Ursuline High School.

She had worked at the Mahoning County Welfare Department as a caseworker.

Jean was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

She belonged to the Garden Club and enjoyed gardening but her greatest enjoyment was her family.

Jean leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Janie Kergan, with whom she shared her home; two sons, John (Melissa) of Deerfied and Robert (Maryann) of Northfield; two grandchildren, Paige and Zane Patterson; two great-grandchildren, Julian and McKenna and her beloved dog, Kelly.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Roxanne Hildebrand.

Friends and family may call from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial.

Arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jean L (Lance) Patterson, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 2 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.