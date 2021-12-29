AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean E. Huntington, 95, died Saturday, December. 18, 2021.

Jean was born May 8, 1926, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Pete and Marie Leicks McNeeley and she was adopted and raised by Frank and Nancy Kovacs after the death of her mother at age two.

Jean was a graduate of South High School.

She married Miles Huntington, Jr. on June 8, 1946, and worked as a cashier for Sears and Roebuck before retiring to raise her five children.

Jean was a founding member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown, Ohio. Along with volunteering her time to the church, she was involved in Altar and Rosary and a member of the garden club and bowling team.

Jean’s love for her family, love for her friends and love for animals could not be ignored. She was quick-witted and always brought joy to every occasion. Her warmth, love and laughter will be deeply missed.

Jean is survived by her daughters, Mary Jo (Joe) Ruscak, Nancy (Bob) Alleman and Diane (David) Bees and son, Miles (Cheryl) Huntington III, all of Austintown; eight grandchildren, Joe (Julie), Jessica (Joe), Miles IV (Angie), Chelsie, Scott (Bethy), Breanna (Joe), Alena (Bobby) and Emarie (Skyler) and 12 great-grandchildren.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Miles Huntington, Jr., who died in 2007; son, Brian Huntington; sisters, Marie Pavlicko and Irene Fulytar and brothers Pete McNeeley and Raymond McNeeley.

A private funeral mass was held Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 4490 Norquest Blvd. Austintown, OH 44515.

Professional arrangements were held by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel

