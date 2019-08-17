Jean Clara Ellashek, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held at Grace Lutheran Church, for Jean Clara Ellashek, 90, who passed away Monday morning, August 12, 2019 at Humility House.

Jean was born July 29, 1929, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Joseph and Donata (Bountempo) Continenza.

Jean was a graduate of Rayen High School.

Jean enjoyed sewing, needle point, crocheting and knitting. She was also a wonderful cook. She also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Her husband, Edward Daniel Ellashek, whom her married July 17, 1954, passed away November 12, 2005.

Jean is survived by a daughter, Diane M. (Tom) Allchin of Uniontown, Ohio; a son, Daniel E. Ellashek of Stow and four grandchildren, Tyler Allchin, Zachary Ellashek, Hannah (Mills) Smith and Kelsey (Tim) Natale.

Jean was preceded in death by her siblings, Salvator and Joseph Continenza and Marie Gomez.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Grace Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 162 South Raccoon Road, Austintown, OH 44515.

Funeral arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes and Cremation Services.

