Jayne E. Geewax, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jayne E. Geewax, 68, of Canfield, died Friday, June 4, 2021, at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland.

Jayne was born December 22, 1952, in Youngstown, the daughter of Julius and Rita Vitullo Geewax.

Jayne was a 1970 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and later earned her bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green University, where she later earned her master’s degree. She was a member of Alpha Delta Phi sorority.

Jayne was an educator for South Range Schools for over 30 years before retiring.

She was a longtime member of St. Dominic Church, where she also taught Vacation Bible School.

She is survived by her brother, John (Kristen) Geewax of West Grove, Pennsylvania; a nephew, J.J. and nieces, Jackie, Allison, Stephanie and Catherine. She will sadly be missed by her many family members and friends.

Jayne’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Shepherd of the Valley for their kindness.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Prayers will begin 9:30 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, followed by a Mass of Christian burial celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Dominic Church, Youngstown.

Friends may call 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 10, 2021, at the funeral home.

