Jason Joseph “Meatball” Catone, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jason Joseph “Meatball” Catone, 41, passed away Sunday evening, October 10, 2021 at his home, after a brief illness of Plasma Cell Leukemia.

He was born June 5, 1980 in Youngstown.

Jay was a 1999 graduate of Poland Seminary High School, where he played soccer.

He was currently employed by ESI, but prior to there, he worked for R.L. Lipton and Simon Roofing.

Jay was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. He enjoyed golfing, soccer, hockey, and coaching his son’s baseball team. His greatest love was for his family, especially his children, who were his world.

Jay is survived by the love of his life, Cheryl Ginnetti; their children, Giovanni and Giuliana Catone; his parents, Frank J. and Marguerite (Wasinski) Catone Jr. of Poland; his brother, Frank J. Catone III of Denver, Colorado and Cheryl’s family, Elaine and John Ginnetti, Gina (Sarah) Ginnetti, Danielle (Rob) Bodnar and two nephews, Godson RJ and Nico. He is also survived by his Hockey Phamily; Baseball Family; his friends, especially Jeff, Chris and Lee and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends may call Thursday from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Family Church.

Burial will take place at Poland Riverside Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the Giovanni and Giuliana Catone Account in c/o Cheryl Ginnetti at any Huntington Bank location or electronically through the Zelle App using cmginnetti@gmail.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.