CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janis D. Arnott, 83, died peacefully Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at Hospice House, with her loved ones by her side.

Janis was born September 20, 1940, in Akron, the daughter of Alfred and Erna Schoen, who provided a stable and caring environment for her and countless foster children.

She was a graduate of Akron Kenmore High School and she proudly served as a school bus driver for Chapel Hill Christian School and Akron Public Schools.

Janis’s best virtue was her emphasis on relationships. She would light up when talking about the children on her bus and how much she loved them. She abounded in love for her parents, her husband, sons and grandchildren.

She loved the Lord with all her heart. She and her busdriver friends were known to meet between routes for Bible study and prayer breakfasts.

Janis is survived by her son, Jon (Tammy) Arnott of Canfield and grandchildren, John (Abby) Arnott and Jessica (Jarod) Arnott.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David H. Arnott, whom she married October 28, 1961 and died August 6, 2010 and son, James Arnott.

The family wish to thank all who provided care to Janis, in her last days. Special thanks to Doctors Reiter, Sheik, Taneja and Cassachia, Aventura Place, Assumption Village and Hospice House.

A private family service will be planned at a later date.

Professional services are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

