Janice Melott, Beloit, Ohio

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice L. Melott, 67, died Friday, December 30, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Janice was born February 18, 1953, in Youngstown, the daughter of Pete and Edna (Carnes) Boston.

She was a graduate of Leetonia High School and worked as a cashier for many years until retiring.

Janice loved to cook and bake. Some of her hobbies included sewing, canning and gardening.

Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, who will miss her dearly.

She is survived by her son, Ace Melott of Beloit; sister, Marleen Boston of Columbiana; brother, James Boston of Leetonia; nieces, Debra Foster (Fiance Tom Ogle) and Tina Masters; nephews, James and Frank Boston and several great-nieces and nephews, especially Abbi and Matthew, who she adored.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents and an infant daughter, Melinda.

Family and friends may call Sunday, January 3, 2020, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

