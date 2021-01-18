Janice Marie Balkan, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice Marie Balkan, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, at the age of 64, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born July 1, 1956, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Paul “Jake” and Joanne Ranalli Balkan.

Janice went to the Mahoning County School for the Retarded and graduated in 1976.

She later attended the adult workshop for Masco at the Bev-Road Complex, where she spent 40 years. She later transferred to her current location, the Meshel Workshop.

Janice was a very hard worker and always enjoyed earning a paycheck every two weeks. Once Jan was paid, she loved going out and spending it on her favorite things: coloring books, markers and drawing pads. If enough money was left, she would buy her favorite treat, M&M’s.

Janice touched so many hearts in her lifetime. She would be the life of the party, especially if it was for her. Jan loved celebrating her birthday because she knew it was her day and everyone would celebrate with her. She loved getting presents and getting her own special birthday cake. Her smile was never ending and her laughter was transcending. Jan’s second favorite day was Christmas. To know that Santa was coming to bring her gifts brought her so much joy. When there were no more presents to open she would ask, “Is that it?” Christmas Day was so exciting for her and her family.

Janice brought smiles to everyone she came in contact with. Even though Jan was special, she always made you feel loved. Once she met you she would say, “she nice lady,” or “I love her.” She also had a few special sayings such as, “oh-oh,” and “I don’t know Dino,” and “what is… what is.” Jan loved everyone and everyone loved Jan.

Janice leaves to cherish many memories her brother, Dominic “Dino” (Tracy) Balkan; her niece, Staci M. Balkan; her nephew, Tony (Janine) Balkan and many cousins and friends.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Don Dececco and the late Raeanne Dececco; Patty Bellus and her family and Jan’s family at Masco for their special care.

The family would also like to thank the staff at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for all the love and special care they provided Jan during her time there, especially the nurses and doctors in the ICU who went above and beyond for her and her family.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 20, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Calling hours will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Janice Marie Blakan, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 19 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.