Janice E. Maloy, North Jackson, Ohio

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice E. Maloy, 76, died peacefully Saturday evening, December 19, 2020, at Briarfield Nursing Home, surrounded by her family.

Janice was born April 8, 1944, in Charleroi, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John and Mary Abbott Young.

She was a graduate of California High School. Janice spent her life as a homemaker who dedicated her life to her family.

In her spare time, she enjoyed taking trips to the casino.

Her biggest joy and greatest love was for her family, especially her grandchildren.

Janice is survived by her husband, John Maloy, whom she married April 20, 1963; daughter, Tammy (Dean) Knipp of North Jackson; two sons, John Maloy Jr. of Tennessee and Patrick (Deena) Maloy of Columbia, Tenn.; two sisters, Linda Paulsey of Austintown and Mary Brumley of West Brownville, Pennsylvania; three brothers, Ted (Billie) Young of Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, Dennis (Vicky) Young of Coal Center, Pennsylvania and James (Theresa) Young of Newton Falls; five grandchildren, Ashley Cardwell, Lindsey Knipp, Devon Maloy, April (Richard) Lambert and Corrin Benderman and eight great-grandchildren, Adelynn, Caleb, Chase, Grayson, Aveda, Rico, Zander and Adelaide.

She was preceded in death by her parent; and brothers, Edward, Vernon and Paul Young.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Professional arrangements are being held by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Jackson Milton Chapel.

