Janette Jaros Alt, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Janette M. Jaros Alt, 78, formerly of Struthers, who passed away peacefully at home with family at her side, Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

Janette, affectionately known as “Jan,” was born December 26, 1942, in Youngstown, the daughter of John M. and Mary Jane Macabobby Jaros.

After graduating from Struthers High School, class of 1960, Jan attended St. Luke Hospital School of Nursing in Cleveland and became a registered nurse.

She began her nursing career at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown. In 1987, she accepted a position at Illinois Central College as an instructor for certified nursing assistants. She also served as a part-time tutor until 2007, then transitioned to adjunct faculty for ICC’s Health Careers Department. Over the course of her career, she grew to specialize in the Alzheimer’s Association to promote awareness, education and support for those affected by the disease.

Jan was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Peoria Heights, where she also served as a parish nurse.

Her hobbies included arts and crafts, particularly cross-stitch and calligraphy. She was an avid reader and enjoyed any book or magazine that contained a recipe. Those who knew her best, fondly remember her for the many personal touches she added to the holidays and other special occasions.

Jan leaves to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 52 years, Larry E. Alt; her mother, Mary Jane Jaros of Struthers; sons, John (Jennie) Alt of Springfield and Jason (Diana) Alt of Bellevue; grandson, Jacob (Alyssa) Alt; great-grandsons, Isaac and Ethan Alt; a great-granddaughter, Scarlet Alt; many cousins and a dear friend, John Sveda of Struthers, whom she thought of as a brother.

She was preceded in death by her father and a host of relatives and friends.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, March 8, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at Holy Apostles Parish / St. Stephen of Hungry Church, 854 Wilson Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44506.

The family, funeral homes and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocols, as mandated by the governor. Please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Jan.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Illinois Chapter of Alzheimer’s Association, 8430 W. Baun Maur, Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60631 or www.alz.org/illinois.

Local arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 7, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.